Will Apple and Facebook set things up for the next market rally?
A modest recovery in U.S. corporate profits is under way after a downturn early last year. But it’s going to take this week’s flurry of earnings announcements from corporate heavyweights to give investors a better idea of whether the stock market’s stretched valuation is justified.Report Typo/Error
