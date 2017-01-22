If the “Trump Rally” is going to regain its legs now that Donald Trump is in the White House, corporate earnings will likely have to come up big this week.
After the sharp run-up in stocks following the election, the market ran out of steam in the month leading up to last Friday’s inauguration, with the S&P 500 index gaining just 0.1 per cent. Treasuries and the U.S. dollar have also largely been in a holding pattern.Report Typo/Error
