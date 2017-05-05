The question of how to profit from a housing downturn may have a simpler answer than you expect.

Based on the stock market impact of the Home Capital situation, there’s evidence to suggest that bonds might just do it. Home Capital is the alternative mortgage lender that has been targeted by securities regulators over allegations of not properly disclosing flaws in its mortgage underwriting process to investors. The company’s share price has plunged, and other players in the mortgage business have been affected as well. For instance, shares of the Big Six banks are down sharply over the past five days.

