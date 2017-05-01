A former Goldman Sachs economist has proposed a new method for judging fair value for the loonie, so of course it’s time to test it out.

The spot oil price and relative bond yields have been the best indicators of the Canadian dollar’s price movements in recent years. Josh Crumb, founder and chief strategy officer for financial technology firm GoldMoney Inc. and formerly a senior metals strategist at Goldman Sachs, argues that the long-term outlook for crude prices, not the spot price, is a key driver.

