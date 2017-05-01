Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

An important new indicator for the loonie’s next move Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A former Goldman Sachs economist has proposed a new method for judging fair value for the loonie, so of course it’s time to test it out.

The spot oil price and relative bond yields have been the best indicators of the Canadian dollar’s price movements in recent years. Josh Crumb, founder and chief strategy officer for financial technology firm GoldMoney Inc. and formerly a senior metals strategist at Goldman Sachs, argues that the long-term outlook for crude prices, not the spot price, is a key driver.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular