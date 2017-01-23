Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Analysts keeping cool heads about trade under Trump Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ian McGugan

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Jack McIntyre, a globetrotting portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management in Philadelphia, says he has frequently felt more like a political scientist than an investment analyst in the years since the financial crisis put governments at the centre of many bond markets.

Over the past few months, however, his job description has shifted yet again. “Recently, I feel more like a psychologist,” says Mr. McIntyre, who manages the Legg Mason Brandywine Global Opportunities Bond Fund. His main challenge? Attempting to read the mind of Donald Trump.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ian McGugan on Twitter: @IanMcGugan

Also on The Globe and Mail

Japan (and others) fearful of Trump trade policy (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories