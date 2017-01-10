Online brokers are starting to do to paper account documents what they previously did to trading over the telephone with a live agent – making them prohibitively expensive.

Nearly half the firms in the Globe and Mail’s annual ranking of online brokers still offer free monthly account statements, trade confirmations and tax slips in paper form at no cost. But the other six charge between $2 and $20 per document. If you prefer receiving your documents in paper form, check the chart below to make sure you won’t have to pay exorbitant fees to get it.