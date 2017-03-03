Today, we look at Bombardier Inc. which set a 52-week high of $2.76 on Jan. 17 but has since pulled back.

Senior officer Daniel Brennan has used the opportunity to buy shares of the company in the public market. He picked up 140,000 subordinate voting class B shares at prices ranging from $2.34 and $2.50 between Feb. 24 and March 1. Bombardier holds the No. 5 spot in our March Top 40 INK Edge outlook rankings based on value, insider commitment and price momentum.

