Today, we look at Bombardier Inc. which set a 52-week high of $2.76 on Jan. 17 but has since pulled back.
Senior officer Daniel Brennan has used the opportunity to buy shares of the company in the public market. He picked up 140,000 subordinate voting class B shares at prices ranging from $2.34 and $2.50 between Feb. 24 and March 1. Bombardier holds the No. 5 spot in our March Top 40 INK Edge outlook rankings based on value, insider commitment and price momentum.Report Typo/Error
Follow @TedDixonon Twitter:
- Bombardier Inc$2.42+0.01(+0.41%)
- Bombardier Inc$2.520.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 3 3:59 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.