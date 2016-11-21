Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

As DH's dividend story recedes, a turnaround tale begins

David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

DH Corp. slashed its quarterly dividend on Monday and the shares rallied – making it clear that investors are now approaching this beaten-up stock with a fresh perspective.

Forget about buying into a story of stable profits and steady dividends. This has become a stock for bargain-loving turnaround enthusiasts who believe the news can’t get much worse – and Monday’s 8-per-cent pop looks like a good start.

Follow David Berman on Twitter: @dberman_ROB

 
  • DH Corp
    $16.15
    +1.60
    (+11.00%)
  • Updated November 21 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

