Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

At the open: TSX falls as lower commodity prices weigh Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on the shares of energy and mining companies, offsetting gains for the financial services sector as bond yields climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.67 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,591.11, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Statue of girl stares down Wall Street bull for Women's Day (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular