Wall Street opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average resuming its march towards 20,000 and the Nasdaq hitting a record, helped by gains in technology shares.

Energy stocks also rose, supported by oil prices. U.S. crude was up 0.94 per cent at $53.52, while Brent crude inched towards $56 as a deal to limit supply comes into effect on Sunday.

