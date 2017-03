The strength of financial stocks in the past year means it’s time to look at whether you’re overexposed to the sector.

ETF investors, be on the lookout for pairings of funds that can give you an alarmingly high weighting to financials. Example: Combining a broad Canadian equity ETF – say, iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (XIC) – with a Canadian dividend fund.

