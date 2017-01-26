New disclosure requirements for investment returns and advice fees seem to have energized people to take a closer look at their finances.

Statements arriving this month should include an account in dollar terms of fees paid for investment advice, and personalized returns for at least the past year. People in the investment industry are expecting this new information to leave some investors agitated, and early indications suggest this is happening in a very broad sense. Everything advisers are doing is being scrutinized. Here are a few quick examples from this month’s crop of reader e-mails:

