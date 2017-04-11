National Bank of Canada has delivered some bad news over the past 18 months: It has diluted investors by issuing new shares, taken an embarrassing writeoff on an investment and rattled observers with its large exposure to the troubled energy sector.

But the stock has soared.

Since Oct. 1, 2015, when the lender issued the first of its trio of disappointments, National Bank’s share price has risen about 38 per cent (including dividends).

