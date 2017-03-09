Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will soon be stuffing mattresses into boxes and shipping them to online customers anywhere in the country. Investors should hope that the new bed-in-a-box venture fails to gain much traction.

The mattress retailer has been a huge success since its initial public offering in 2015. Shares have risen nearly 90 per cent in less than two years, reflecting a business model that has driven impressive growth: Steadily open new stores, attract consumers into them with a catchy jingle and sell them products that are invulnerable to comparison shopping.