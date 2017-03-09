Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Sleep Country CEO David Friesema says the company's bed-in-a-box foray is an opportunity for additional growth. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail)
David Berman

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will soon be stuffing mattresses into boxes and shipping them to online customers anywhere in the country. Investors should hope that the new bed-in-a-box venture fails to gain much traction.

The mattress retailer has been a huge success since its initial public offering in 2015. Shares have risen nearly 90 per cent in less than two years, reflecting a business model that has driven impressive growth: Steadily open new stores, attract consumers into them with a catchy jingle and sell them products that are invulnerable to comparison shopping.

