Before the Bell: Earnings seen keeping Dow over 20,000 Add to ...

Colin Cieszynski

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Wednesday's big rally that saw the Dow clear 20,000 and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach new record highs continued through Asia Pacific trading that saw the Nikkei soar 1.8 per cent and the Hang Seng gain 1.4 per cent heading into the Lunar New Year holiday. As we lap around to European and North American, trading markets have flattened out to digest this week's action and await the next round of news. The FTSE is up 0.2 per cent while the Dax is up 0.5 per cent. U.S. index futures are up 0.2 per cent.

