The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
Attention turns to U.S. data, earnings and trade talks with Lunar New Year holidays startingReport Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$53.60-0.18(-0.33%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,189.500.00(0.00%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.670.00(0.00%)
- Computer Modelling Group Ltd$9.500.00(0.00%)
- Updated January 25 7:00 PM CDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.