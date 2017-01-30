The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Over the course of January, traders have increasingly come to recognize that the post-election honeymoon rally had priced U.S. President Donald Trump to perfection. In other words, the market was anticipating that all of his policies would be good for the U.S. economy and quickly and efficiently implemented without disruption, opposition or retribution.

