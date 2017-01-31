The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

It's been a mixed evening and morning for traders. U.S. indexes have stabilized at lower levels following Monday's takedown but European indexes have rebounded on the back of surging euro zone inflation and falling unemployment. U.S. index futures are down 0.1 per cent while the Dax is up 0.1 per cent and the FTSE is up 0.6 per cent.

