The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets have bounced back overnight amid a flurry of earnings and manufacturing PMI reports. In the U.S. this morning, Nasdaq futures are up 0.5 per cent propelled higher by positive earnings reports out of Apple and Electronic Arts while Dow and S&P futures are up 0.2 per cent . In Europe, the Dax is up 1.0 per cent and the FTSE is up 0.6 per cent while in Asia, the Nikkei gained 0.5 per cent and the Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent on its return to trading from Lunar New Year holidays.

