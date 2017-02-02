The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have continued their retreat overnight and into this morning. U.S. index futures are down 0.25 per cent to 0.3 per cent. Markets in Europe are mixed with Italy’s FTSEMIB up 1.4 per cent the FTSE up 0.3 per cent and the Dax down 0.1 per cent. In Asia the Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent. Earnings continue to drive significant trading action. Facebook was up slightly overnight following a positive report while Deutsche Bank has been hammered this morning (dragging on the Dax) on an earnings miss. This trading action confirms that markets had priced in high expectations for results this quarter.

