The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have been steady overnight, as Chinese traders returned f‎rom Lunar New Year holidays. U.S. index futures and Germany's Dax are up marginally while London's FTSE is up 0.5 per cent as the British pound retreats.

