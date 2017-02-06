The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Asia Pacific markets provided a strong start to the week with a catch-up rally. The Hang Seng rose 0.95 per cent while the Nikkei gained 0.3 per cent. Initial enthusiasm has faded as the day has progressed. European markets are mixed with the FTSE up 0.1 per cent and the Dax down 0.4 per cent while U.S. index futures are flat.

