Before the Bell: Futures rebound on hawkish Fed comments

Colin Cieszynski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets have started to turn back upward again. Rejecting a weak Asia Pacific session, European indexes are climbing today with the FTSE and Dax up 0.6 per cent. U.S. index futures are up 0.3 per cent this morning. Commodities are soft with WTI crude oil down 0.4 per cent and copper down 0.5 per cent.

