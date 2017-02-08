The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments.
U.S. and Canadian stock futures are nearly flat this morning, but there’s action in the crude market which could put pressure on the TSX energy sector today. Investors in Bombardier also better prepare for an active day of trading.Report Typo/Error
Follow @eyeonequitieson Twitter:
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$51.73-0.44(-0.84%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,239.90+5.70(+0.46%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.630.00(0.00%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,293.080.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials20,090.29+37.87(+0.19%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,674.220.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,498.800.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN827.020.00(0.00%)
- Bombardier Inc$2.550.00(0.00%)
- BlackBerry Ltd$7.140.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 6 7:01 PM CDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.