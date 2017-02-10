The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets continue to steadily climb. The Nikkei stated a big 2.5-per-cent catch-up rally but other gains have been more moderate with the FTSE, DAX and U.S. index futures all up about 0.2 per cent. In currency trading, the U.S. dollar is flat or up slightly against gold and the other majors.

