The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets remain well supported to start the week after last week's record highs. U.S. index futures‎ and the FTSE are flat to up slightly, while the Dax is up 0.9 per cent. In currency action, the U.S.dollar is up slightly against gold and the majors. Sterling is the top performer, posting gains against U.S. dollar, euro and yen as traders digest last week's passage of the Brexit bill by a big majority through the House of Commons with no amendments. Debate in the House of Lords is scheduled to start next Monday.

