The Before the Bell report. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

World equity markets' march higher stalled overnight. U.S. index futures, the FTSE and the Dax are all trading flat this morning while the Nikkei fell by 1.1 per cent. Political and monetary developments along with economic news have impacted sentiment across a number of markets overnight while traders await today’s testimony to Congress from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

