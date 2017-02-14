Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Before the Bell: Stocks stall ahead of Yellen testimony Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Colin Cieszynski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

World equity markets' march higher stalled overnight. U.S. index futures, the FTSE and the Dax are all trading flat this morning while the Nikkei fell by 1.1 per cent. Political and monetary developments along with economic news have impacted sentiment across a number of markets overnight while traders await today’s testimony to Congress from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories