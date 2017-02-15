The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Upward momentum in stock markets started out strong overnight but has faded into the morning. The Hang Seng rallied 1.2 per cent while the Nikkei gained 1.0 per cent in Asia Pacific trading. In Europe, the FTSE is up 0.4 per cent while the Dax is up 0.2 per cent. U.S. index futures, however, are mixed, being only marginally up or down.

