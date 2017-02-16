The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The relentless drive higher by stock markets has stopped for a rest overnight. U.S. index futures are trading down ‎0.1 per cent, the Dax is down 0.2 per cent while the FTSE is off 0.3 per cent and the Nikkei is down 0.5 per cent. Crude oil is steady while the U.S. dollar is down slightly against gold and major currencies.

