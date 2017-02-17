The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
It's a long weekend coming up in the U.S. and much of Canada. I've been thinking that the enthusiasm of traders to hold positions over the weekend would be a true test of whether the current rally has any legs left or is totally exhausted and vulnerable to a correction.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$53.07-0.29(-0.54%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,240.60+0.60(+0.05%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.69-0.03(-1.14%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,347.220.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials20,619.77+7.91(+0.04%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,814.900.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,864.170.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite843.320.00(0.00%)
- Kraft Heinz Co$87.280.00(0.00%)
- Air Canada$14.400.00(0.00%)
- Updated February 16 4:00 PM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.