The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world are off to a mixed start this week. Asia Pacific started lower with the Nikkei falling 0.9 per cent. The FTSE, DAX and U.S. index futures are all pretty much flat. Crude oil is up 0.6 per cent.

Report Typo/Error