The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Markets around the world remain stuck in a holding pattern. Traders still appear to be acting like deer caught in the headlights. The oncoming truck is U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress at 9 p.m. EST,which could have a major impact on the direction of trading into March.

