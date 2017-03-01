The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
March is off to a strong start for stock markets around the world. U.S. index futures are up 0.4 per cent to 0.5 per cent with the Nasdaq leading the charge. The TSX 60 is up 0.65 per cent. Overseas markets have been even stronger with the Nikkei and Dax both up 1.4 per cent and the FTSE up 1.0 per cent.
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$54.16+0.15(+0.28%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,242.60-10.00(-0.80%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.73+0.03(+1.07%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,363.640.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials20,812.24-25.20(-0.12%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,825.440.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,399.240.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN817.220.00(0.00%)
