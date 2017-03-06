The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

U.S. Stock markets continue to retreat from las‎t week's all-time highs with traders taking profits as the euphoria fades. U.S. indexes are down 0.2 per cent while the FTSE and Dax are down 0.4 per cent.

Report Typo/Error