The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
U.S. Stock markets continue to retreat from last week's all-time highs with traders taking profits as the euphoria fades. U.S. indexes are down 0.2 per cent while the FTSE and Dax are down 0.4 per cent.Report Typo/Error
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$53.16-0.17(-0.32%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,230.00+4.50(+0.37%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.65-0.04(-1.38%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,383.120.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials21,005.710.00(0.00%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,870.750.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,608.500.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite818.460.00(0.00%)
- Updated March 3 8:40 AM EST. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.