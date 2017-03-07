The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stocks, commodities and currencies have been holding steady overnight‎. U.S. index futures are down 0.1 per cent while the FTSE and DAX are flat.

