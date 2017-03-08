The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
Stock markets are steady again this morning with traders looking for the next catalyst to make a move. Although stocks look tired and some profit-taking may be starting, so far declines have been offset by capital still coming in from the sidelines. Don't forget that tax deadlines for retirement contributions is around now or has just passed in several countries and that money may be getting put to work chasing this rally.Report Typo/Error
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$52.59-0.55(-1.04%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,212.20-2.90(-0.24%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.61+0.00(+0.15%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,368.390.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials20,924.76-29.58(-0.14%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,833.930.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,608.780.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite802.470.00(0.00%)
