The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The big plunge in crude oil prices has continued overnight and into this morning. West Texas Intermediate is down 2.3 per cent breaking under $50 (U.S) while Brent is down 2 per cent falling below $52 after breaking $55.

Report Typo/Error