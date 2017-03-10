The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have bounced back a bit overnight. U.S. index futures are trading up 0.3 per cent, the FTSE is up 0.4 per cent, the Dax is up 0.6 per cent and the Nikkei is up 1.5 per cent. Crude oil is up 0.6 per cent. This appears to be a trading bounce with the Dow still under 21,000 and West Texas Intermediate crude still under $50 (U.S.) per barrel.

