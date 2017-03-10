Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Before the Bell: Stock futures rise, jobs data could surprise Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Colin Cieszynski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world have bounced back a bit overnight. U.S. index futures are trading up 0.3 per cent, the FTSE is up 0.4 per cent, the Dax is up 0.6 per cent and the Nikkei is up 1.5 per cent. Crude oil is up 0.6 per cent. This appears to be a trading bounce with the Dow still under 21,000 and West Texas Intermediate crude still under $50 (U.S.) per barrel. 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories