The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets have been steady overnight with U.S. index futures down slightly while the FTSE and Dax are up slightly. The biggest move was in the Hang Seng, which staged a 1.1-per-cent catch up rally after underperforming last week.

