Colin Cieszynski

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets were stable overnight with the initial shock of U.S. President Donald Trump's health care reform bill failure fading. Quickly ending a debate that was going in circles to move on to tax reform and maybe infrastructure spending helped to soften the blow. This also sends a message to Congress they can't drag on debate forever and leaves the door open to back channel negotiations that could end up being more fruitful. That being said, progress is going to need to be made on something before traders lose patience with the political process.

