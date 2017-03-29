The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

The U.K.'s big day has arrived at last. The letter from British Prime Minister Theresa May to the European Union to trigger Article 50 has been delivered with additional comments due today from the Prime Minister and perhaps other U.K. and European officials. This action kicks off formal Brexit negotiations with a two-year deadline for reaching a deal. An initial official response from the EU is due within 48 hours.

