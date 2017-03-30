The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

World stock markets were mixed overnight but are ‎holding steady this morning between Brexit developments. The resource-weighted Australian market was the top performed gaining 0.4 per cent while the Nikkei fell 0.8 per cent. European indexes and U.S. index futures are pretty much flat to slightly lower this morning.

Report Typo/Error