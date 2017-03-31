Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Globe Investor

Inside the Market

Up-to-the-minute insights
on developing market news

Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

Before the Bell: Stock futures slide amid mixed data Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Colin Cieszynski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

‎March came in like a lion for stocks and appears to be going out like a lamb with most major markets around the world in decline Friday. U.S. index futures are down 0.2 per cent, the Dax is down 0.05 per cent, the FTSE is down 0.5 per cent while the Nikkei and Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent. Copper is down 0.5 per cent while crude oil is down 0.3 per cent. In currency markets, the U.S. dollar is up slightly against pretty much everything except gold. 

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

For Globe Unlimited Subscribers

Business videos »

Most popular videos »

Highlights

Most Popular Stories