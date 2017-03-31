The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

‎March came in like a lion for stocks and appears to be going out like a lamb with most major markets around the world in decline Friday. U.S. index futures are down 0.2 per cent, the Dax is down 0.05 per cent, the FTSE is down 0.5 per cent while the Nikkei and Hang Seng fell 0.8 per cent. Copper is down 0.5 per cent while crude oil is down 0.3 per cent. In currency markets, the U.S. dollar is up slightly against pretty much everything except gold.

