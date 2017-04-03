The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world are steady to slightly higher as we kick off a big week for economic news. U.S. index futures, West Texas Intermediate crude oil and the FTSE are flat while the Dax is up 0.2 per cent and the Nikkei is up 0.4 per cent.

Report Typo/Error