The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
Stock markets around the world continue their move into April in a slump. U.S. index futures are down 0.3 per cent while the Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent. The Dax is flat while the FTSE is the only major market in the green, rising 0.4 per cent.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$50.67+0.43(+0.86%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,255.40+4.60(+0.37%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.60+0.01(+0.21%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,358.840.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials20,650.210.00(0.00%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,894.680.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,584.400.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite817.840.00(0.00%)
- NVIDIA Corp$108.380.00(0.00%)
- Caterpillar Inc$92.270.00(0.00%)
- Bank of America Corp$23.590.00(0.00%)
- Urban Outfitters Inc$23.200.00(0.00%)
- L Brands Inc$45.800.00(0.00%)
- Seadrill Ltd$1.670.00(0.00%)
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd$32.190.00(0.00%)
- Dollar Tree Inc$77.720.00(0.00%)
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc$13.240.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 3 8:57 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.