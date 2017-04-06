The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Wednesday's big bearish reversals and late day selloff carried through overnight trading but appears to be tapering off this morning. ‎The Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent, the Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent, while the FTSE is off 0.3 per cent and the Dax is down 0.2 per cent. U.S index futures are flat but slightly positive, licking their wounds at a lower level.

