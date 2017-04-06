The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
Wednesday's big bearish reversals and late day selloff carried through overnight trading but appears to be tapering off this morning. The Nikkei fell 1.4 per cent, the Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent, while the FTSE is off 0.3 per cent and the Dax is down 0.2 per cent. U.S index futures are flat but slightly positive, licking their wounds at a lower level.Report Typo/Error
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$51.50+0.35(+0.68%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,251.80+6.40(+0.51%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.66-0.02(-0.64%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,352.950.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials20,648.150.00(0.00%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,864.480.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,642.990.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX VENT CMP INDEX CHAIN820.300.00(0.00%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$26.010.00(0.00%)
- Barrick Gold Corp$19.360.00(0.00%)
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc$14.170.00(0.00%)
- Costco Wholesale Corp$167.000.00(0.00%)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc$37.800.00(0.00%)
- Constellation Brands Inc$161.400.00(0.00%)
- Carmax Inc$56.660.00(0.00%)
- Yum China Holdings Inc$28.180.00(0.00%)
- T-Mobile US Inc$63.500.00(0.00%)
- Sunoco LP$23.860.00(0.00%)
- NetApp Inc$40.900.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 5 8:52 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.