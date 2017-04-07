The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.
U.S. President Donald Trump's overnight missile strike on the Syrian base that launched chemical weapons attacks sent shockwaves through world markets overnight. Stock markets around the world have come under pressure with U.S. index futures falling initially 0.2 per cent, but then turning flat, and the Dax dropping 0.4 per cent.Report Typo/Error
- Crude Oil Front Month Futures$52.13+0.43(+0.83%)
- Gold Front Month Futures$1,262.00+11.70(+0.94%)
- Copper High Grade Front Month Futures$2.63-0.03(-1.04%)
- S&P 500 INDEX2,357.490.00(0.00%)
- Dow Jones Industrials20,662.95+14.80(+0.07%)
- NASDAQ NMS COMPOSITE INDEX5,878.950.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Composite15,697.180.00(0.00%)
- S&P/TSX Venture Composite821.850.00(0.00%)
- Updated April 6 4:45 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.